Box office clashes are not new to the industry. But it seems Bollywood has learnt to take lessons from past mistakes.

Prakash Jha Productions’ Lipstick Under My Burkha, directed by Alankrita Shrivastava and now presented and distributed by Ekta Kapoor, had announced 28th July as its release date.

Sneha Rajani, Head of Sony/MSM Pictures, has produced the Arjun Kapoor starrer Mubarakan which was releasing on the same day. And then Shraddha Kapoor’s Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai moved to the same day.

Sneha Rajani and Ekta Kapoor go back a long way. And it seems they discussed how to enable the best releases for each other’s projects and avert a box office clash. Meanwhile, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s Bareilly Ki Barfi moved to August 18, freeing up July 21st. Ekta Kapoor presented Lipstick Under My Burkha will thus now release on July 21. And Shraddha Kapoor’s Haseena will release on July 28 along with Mubarkaan.

Producer of Lipstick Under My Burkha Prakash Jha confirmed, “Lipstick Under My Burkha will now release on July 21. It is a film that celebrates women. It is good to see more and more films being made by and about women. It is a sign of change. More women helming film projects should definitely change the landscape of the film industry.”

Whenever two films clash at the box office, one has to bear the brunt, Raees and Kaabil being exceptions, which released together on 25th January this year and collected Rs 139 crores and Rs 126.85 crores respectively.

Other films which have clashed at the box office in the past include Shah Rukh Khan starrer Om Shanti Om and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya (9th November 2007), Yash Chopra’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Ajay Devgn starrer Son of Sardaar (13th November 2012), Rohit Shetty’s Shah Rukh-Kajol starrer Dilwale and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani (18th December 2015).

Bollywood seems to have learnt from its past mistakes. The makers of Raees shifted the release date several times to avoid a clash, first with Salman Khan’s Sultan and then with Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay and Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

This is not the first time Ekta Kapoor is shifting a film’s release to avoid box office clash. The queen of daily soaps had earlier moved the release of Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara! which was clashing with SRK’s Chennai Express.