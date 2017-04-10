Lipstick Under My Burkha now eligible for Golden Globes

The Hollywood Foreign Press association has chosen the Lipstick Under My Burkha opening night screening at the International Film Festival of Los Angeles, to be an officially qualifying screening for the Golden Globe Awards.

This is a huge honour for the film as it means Lipstick Under My Burkha is now eligible for the Golden Globes.

The Golden Globes, the prestigious film and TV awards in America, is run by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

“We are honored that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has chosen our opening night film, Lipstick Under My Burkha, to be an official Golden Globes qualifying screening. The director of the film will now have the opportunity to properly plan a Golden Globes campaign should she choose to submit the film for nomination. Our goal in working closely with Hollywood Foreign Press Association is to ensure that the Golden Globes are on the radar of filmmakers in India and that they become more and more aware of this platform and can begin to formulate their strategy,” Christina Marouda, Director, Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles.

An ecstatic Alankrita Shrivastava, director of Lipstick Under My Burkha said, “It is a real honour to have our film be chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association as worthy enough to be eligible for the Golden Globes. I still cannot believe it. I am so glad that the prestigious HFPA thought our film has the potential to run for the Golden Globes.”

Prakash Jha, producer, said, “Lipstick Under My Burkha is a very universal film, it transcends cultures and countries. I am glad that the Hollywood Foreign Press association recognized that quality and made the IFFLA opening of Lipstick Under My Burkha an official screening of the HFPA, thus making our film eligible for the Golden Globes.”