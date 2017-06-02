Tusshar Kapoor hosted a grand first birthday bash for his son Lakshay in Mumbai yesterday. The birthday was supposedly an intimate gathering.

The birthday boy dressed in orange and blue was snapped cutting the cake with his father Tusshar Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan who’s been taking the internet by storm, attended the birthday party. The five-month-old Taimur was safely perched on to his mother’s arms while the paparazzi got a glimpse of the mother-son-duo.

Kareena and Taimur were colour coordinated in blue. Bebo was photographed while getting off her car and making her way inside the venue. Before that, Kareena acknowledged the photographers by waving. The actress was comfortably dressed in a cotton shirt and black pants, paired with brown heels. Whereas, little Taimur looked adorable in a blue shirt and denim.

Besides Kareena and Taimur, Aftab Shivdasani and his wife Nin Dusanj made a stunning entry together at the birthday bash.

Apart from this duo Shabbir Ahluwalia and wife Kanchi Kaul attended the event with their two lovely kids. Tabu made a grand entry in a white stunning outfit.

Take a look at the pictures:

1 of 18

When Tusshar was asked about his first year with his son Laksshya, he said, “Yeah I am very ecstatic. Time really flew by. I have lived the journey that he has gone through and have enjoyed all the milestones. I have seen every change and movement of his and it has been a thoroughly enjoyable journey.”

Trending :

“I don’t know what it is to be sharing the responsibility because I am doing everything myself. To me, it all feels normal and it is a part of the process. Not at all a burden because I enjoyed every bit of it. I guess I am cut for it. I did it at the right time since I always wanted to have a child. I was mentally prepared for it. I have not married so I don’t know what it is like.. But I don’t miss it or else I would have left a lot of responsibilities on my wife and then I wouldn’t be able to enjoy what I am doing now. I am happy with the way I have made my own family. It has been a great journey,” he added.

Tusshar Kapoor will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film Golmaal Again. The film is the fourth instalment in Golmaal franchise.