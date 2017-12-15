We all know that in our society, Bollywood and Cricket are two major industries that are literally worshipped by the people here. Both these entities have had a connection from the very start. The recent example is Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who secretly got hitched in Italy on December 11.

If you guys remember, many Bollywood actresses and cricketers have tied the knot in the past but they never accepted their relationship in public before they got hitched.

Both of Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli never opened up on their relationship status. Here’s a list of Bollywood actresses who got married to famous cricketers in the past. Have a look:

1. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

If we talk about the most recent one and one of the grandest weddings, love birds Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli just got married a few days back. After days of speculations, their marriage put all the rumours to rest and the couple themselves officially confirmed the news on their social media platforms. Anushka and Virat are famously known as Virushka! Fans of the couple were overjoyed by this happy news.

2. Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan

Just before Virushka tied the knot, Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan too got married on November 23. Their marriage was not so grand but a low-key affair. Both of them did a court marriage and then a grand reception was organized for industry friends. Before getting hitched, Sagarika and Zaheer had kept their relationship under wraps. We think that it is a new trend which the whole industry is following these days!

3. Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh

Model turned actor Hazel Keech tied the knot with her long time beau, Yuvraj Singh on November 30, 2016. The couple recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary together.

4. Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh

Our own Bhaji aka Harbhajan Singh poured his heart out for Geeta Basra whom he met for the first time at an IPL match through a common friend. As we all know that Singh is shy, the couple decided to keep their relationship under wraps before getting married. The couple dated for 8 long years and then finally tied the knot on 29 October, 2015. A grand reception was organized for the industry friends. The couple was blessed with a cute daughter, Hinaya.

5. Sangeeta Bijlani and Mohammad Azharuddin

Former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin got married to Sangeeta Bijlani in the year 1996. Before Sangeeta, Azhar was married to his first wife Naureen. Azhar met Sangeeta at a commercial shoot and he got smitten with her. But unfortunately, both have drifted apart since his match fixing allegations and alleged affair with Badminton player, Jwala Gutta.

6. Reena Roy and Mohsin Khan

Yesteryear actress Reena Roy, who was a renowned actress in the 70s and 80s, married a famous Pakistani cricketer opening batsman Mohsin Khan on April 1, 1983. After his retirement, Mohsin tried his luck in Bollywood and he featured in films like Batwara, Madam X and Saathi. Their marriage fell apart after the birth of their daughter, Jannat. Both eventually got divorced after a series of martial conflicts.

7. Sharmila Tagore and Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi

This evergreen couple is probably the first example where a Bollywood actress married a cricketer. Tiger Pataudi was the youngest captain of Indian cricket team, who fell in love with Bollywood actress Sharmila Tagore. The bold and beautiful actress was at the peak of her career during 60s and 70s. Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi got married on 27 December 1969. The latter wooed Sharmila by sending roses and letters, she fell for his sense of humour and finally agreed to date him. Pataudi proposed to Tagore on the streets of Paris and the couple remained together until his demise in 2011.