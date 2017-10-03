Bollywood movie makers have a trait to adopt new promotional strategies to attract more audiences. Some movie buffs just get crazy if their favourite star’s movie releases.

There have been times where the first looks of the movie have got the audiences super excited. With these quirky or unique first looks of the movie, the buzz around the industry also gets high! Let’s take a look at the 9 first looks of films that made it impossible to wait for them.

1. 2.0

Akshay Kumar faces off against Rajinikanth in the first look poster. While Chitti definitely looks edgier and cooler with reddish hair, it’s Akshay’s menacing avatar in the poster that has gotten people drop their jaws on the floor.

2. Gold

The first look featured a suave Akshay Kumar donning a moustache and carrying a sling bag. He completed his rustic look with a chequered waistcoat. The film is directed by Reema Kagti and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

3. Raees

It shows a bespectacled and bearded sitting in front of boxes of alcohol and it read, “Baniya ka dimag and miyabhai ki daring.” SRK’s expression and body language in the poster make it an absolute treat. The look had got the masses waiting eagerly for the movie.

4. Badrinath Ki Dulhania

In the first look, Alia dazzled in a pink kurta which enhanced her innocent, rustic look while Varun looked dashing as usual. The lead pair was seen on a bike romantically sitting while the scene was set in a colourful village fair. The film turned out to be a colourful entertainer.

5. Sachin

The first look of the movie showed us that Sachin has managed to combine the high-points of his life in a beautiful collage. A family portrait, his face as he hits a boundary, younger Sachin in his whites with his bat held high, the victorious moment when he held the national flag- all this gave us a sneak peek into what the movie would highlight. Even the words on the poster- ‘Father, Brother, Practice, 99s Hurt, Defeats, Fans, Coach, Pressure, Injuries and Bouncers’ are some that the sportsman would have heard many times. However, the movie managed to get decent reviews.

6. Jagga Jasoos

The former couple Ranbir and Katrina were seen riding an Ostrich in the first poster of the film which is a comedy film directed by Anurag Basu. The lead pair looked like they were all set for a new adventurous ride.

7. Jab Harry Met Sejal

Shah Rukh Khan, dressed in a pair of crisp white shirt and denim, can be seen along with a sprightly Anushka Sharma. Shah Rukh, with his hands up in the air, is tapping his foot on some dance number. The look had an amazing Imtiaz Lai touch to the poster.

8. Trapped

Rajkummar Rao’s first look from Trapped gave us the creeps and the chills. It looked like an intriguing film and hence turned out to be one of Rajkummar Rao’s best performances.

9. Baahubali 2

The first glimpse of Baahubali 2 casted its spell on the fandom when it released. The first look poster of the next chapter, Baahubali: The Conclusion, was released by SS Rajamouli amid huge fanfare at the MAMI 18th Mumbai Film Festival. The team released the first look by wishing the lead actor on the poster.

Bonus

Padmavati

Ranveer is a next level megastar. Padmavati, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is based on the legend of Rani Padmini of Chittor who is believed to have committed Jauhar to escape Alauddin Khilji’s invasion – as the villain of the piece, Ranveer is accordingly made up with a battle-scarred face and a terrifyingly direct gaze. The first look dropped today and its beyond amazing.