Life In A Metro Sequel: Are Sonakshi Sinha & Saif Ali Khan The Latest Additions?

Just a while back, there were reports of Anurag Basu’s upcoming project to star Kareena Kapoor as the female lead, little after the confirmation of Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan & Tapsee Pannu came in. While reports of Siddharth Malhotra being approached were doing the rounds, it is now learnt that Saif Ali Khan & Sonakshi Sinha have also been roped in for the project.

The upcoming Anurag Basu directorial which is about four inter-connected stories based in a metropolitan city, will see as many as seven prominent actors are playing the characters. Reminds you of one of previous Anurag Basu’s work, doesn’t it? That’s right, we’re talking about Life In A Metro here, and the resemblance makes us wonder if this is the sequel to the movie!

According to a source close to DNA, “Bebo has already signed Karan Johar’s Good News, which rolls around the same time, so she had to decline Anurag’s offer. Then, Kangana Ranaut was approached for the same but she told her mentor-director that she won’t be able to do this movie.”

Now the source reveals that the makers have finalised Sonakshi Sinha for the role. “She was given a narration and offered the role two weeks ago. The Dabangg actress has signed on the dotted line,” further adding.

Meanwhile, this will be the second time that Sona and Saif will share screen space after their first film, Bullett Raja (2013). “They aren’t paired opposite each other but will have some scenes together,” informs the source.

The other actors roped in for the film are Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Rajkummar Rao. “Raj was the first to say yes to it. Soon afterwards, Abhishek also joined in and Taapsee gave her nod, too. If Sidharth Malhotra says yes, he will be paired opposite her,” added the source close to DNA.

Another source reveals that, “Anurag is working on two scripts and discussions are on to make it into different films with a distinct cast. Both parts will be shot back-to-back.”

Is that supposed to mean that we should tighten our seat belts to witness the upcoming two installments which we suppose are of Life In A Metro? Or these are completely new films but with a similar template? Well, Anurag Basu is a man full of mysteries.