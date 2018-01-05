Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor’s wife is known for voicing her opinion loud and clear. She is not one who minces her words before speaking her heart out. Some time ago she had made headlines regarding her puppy comment which did not go down well with a large section of the society. She is making headlines again but this time not for wrong reasons. This time she has taken up the issue of star kids being photographed by media.

Mira is not one who is very active on social media and it’s recently that she joined Instagram. She is not very regular about posting pictures but time and again we see her sharing pictures of her daughter Misha and husband Shahid. She took to Instagram to share an Insta story, with a message saying, “Guys please be kind, Let the kids enjoy childhood and leave the photographing to the parents.” Starkids like Shahid and Mira’s daughter Misha, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya and Shah Rukh Khan’s son Taimur have acquired a celeb status and have quite a huge following on social media.

The issue that gave rise to this post from Mira was because of the day when the mother-daughter duo of Mira and Misha had a day out at a garden along with a bunch of their friends and media had behaved like hawks.While little Misha was hopping around and having fun along with her friends, she was attacked with camera flashes from all sides.

Both Shahid and Mira kept their daughter Misha away from the eyes of media and camera flashes for quite a long time after her birth and it was only after months of her birth that the actor first took to Instagram to share her full photo.

Time and again celebrities have urged media to be kinder to these star kids, but with no effect.