Ajay Devgn had earlier announced that the sequel of his 2012 film, Son Of Sardaar will be based on Battle Of Saragarhi. Interestingly, recently Salman Khan and Karan Johar joined hands for the production of a film starring Akshay Kumar, that will be dealing with the same story. It will tell the story of Havildar Ishar Singh, who led a batallion of 21 Sikhs 4th Battalion of the Sikh Regiment in a battle against over 10,000 Afghan tribesmen in 1897.

According to reports, after hearing this news, Ajay sent out an emotional message to Salman, asking him to reconsider the film’s story. He even mentioned that his team has already been working on the film and that it was unfair of Salman to hurt him like this.

Looks like, this is Karan’s big move against Ajay once again. While their directorial films clashed last year too, this seems to be yet another attempt to put each other down.

Let’s see how Salman responds to Ajay’s request.