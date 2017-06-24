Ever since we heard that Shah Rukh Khan will be having a cameo in Tubelight, we have been more than excited about it. Watching the two Khans, Salman and Shah Rukh, on the silver screen together has been a dream.

Post the release of Tubelight yesterday, someone leaked a few pictures of Shah Rukh Khan’s scene from the film. As speculated, Shah Rukh is seen in a different avatar, as a magician. In the scene, he can be seen teaching Salman’s character, Laxman something important. It is after all Shah Rukh’s character who instills the ‘Yakeen’ in Salman’s Tubelight character.

Take a look at the leaked pictures here:

A lot has been said about the film and we have heard some amazing reviews for Shah Rukh’s small but impactful character. His charismatic persona lights up the screen and looks like Kabir Khan achieved what he wanted by casting him for this role.

We did hear about how easily SRK agreed to be a part of the film with just one phone call. He has worked with Kabir before on the award-winning Dubai tourism commercial as well.

Overall, Tubelight has received mixed reviews. It is an emotional story of sibling love, set in the backdrop of 1962 Indo-Sino war. Adapted from the America film, Little Boy the film also stars Sohail Khan, Zhu Zhu, child actor Matin Rey Tangu and late actor Om Puri in lead roles.

Tubelight has managed to get a massive release in India and now all eyes are on the film’s box office performance. Will it outdo Salman’s previous Eid releases and set its standards high is the question. The film has also received a big screen count overseas and looks like the worldwide business will be good enough considering the film’s emotional setting.

