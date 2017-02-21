Here is Ranbir Kapoor in a new avatar, or should we say, in a Sanju Baba avatar! Even though the photo might appear to be a throwback image of Sanjay Dutt, but a closer look at it will reveal that it’s not Sanjay but Ranbir, who will be essaying the actor in his biopic.

The Kapoor lad is presently shooting for Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, which is being directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Ranbir’s fans shared a few stills from the sets of the film. With his hair grown long and outfits belonging to the Saajan actor’s time, Ranbir looks totally like young Sanju Baba!

Check out the snaps right here:

In the photo, Ranbir has been dressed up as Sanjay Dutt in his formative years, when he was working hard to create a space for himself in Bollywood. Doesn’t he look cute?

While Hirani camp is yet to reveal Ranbir’s looks from the much-awaited biopic, clearly fans can’t wait to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor and hence they did the honour.