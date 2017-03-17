Akshay Kumar has started the shooting of his wife Twinkle Khanna’s home production venture PadMan along with Radhika Apte in Indore. Akshay is playing the central character in the film, while Radhika Apte plays his wife.

Several fan clubs of Akshay Kumar shared few pics during the shoot on social media. In the pictures Akshay is seen taking Radhika on a bicycle ride in the rustic setting.

Reportedly, the shoot of the film has started with a romantic track in Maheshwar.

Check out the pictures here:

PadMan is based on the incredible true story of social entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, who was awarded Padma Shri last year by the Government of India and was placed in TIME magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world in 2014.

Akshay Kumar will play the role of Arunachalam Muruganantham, the school drop-out from Coimbatore who made his life’s mission to provide low-cost sanitary napkins to poor women across rural regions in India.

The film has been conceptualised by Twinkle Khanna and will be the first production that’s going to roll out of her newly launched production house, ‘Mrs Funnybones Movies’.

The film is directed by R. Balki, who previously helmed movies like Cheeni Kum, Paa, Shamitabh and Ki And Ka. PadMan also stars Sonam Kapoor in the lead role and is set to release later this year.

Apart from Pad Man, Akshay Kumar also have 2 films – Toilet Ek Prem Katha opposite Bhumi Pednekar (Dum Lagake Haisha) fame and Robot (2.0) along with Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson, which will hit the screens in 2017.

In 2018, the Khiladi Kumar will be having 3 releases which includes Neeraj Pandey’s Crack, Reema Kagti’s Gold which will be produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under their banner Excel Entertainment (releasing on 15th August) and Mogul which will be the biopic of T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar.