After Kangana Ranaut’s Aap Ki Adalat episode went viral, the new sets of leaked emails of Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut have popped up in news to make headlines!

This time the emails not only speak about Kangana and Hrithik Roshan’s alleged relationship but also about Kangana and Ranbir Kapoor’s unknown bonding. These emails give us some major hints about Kangana been in a physical relationship with none other than Bollywood hunk Ranbir Kapoor.

Read the lead email here:

So I remember in one of the mails that rangu sent, she mentioned rk and me being friends with benefits.

Rangu was very keen that me and rk have a relationship because you both have exchanged some hostile mails and when rk met her he gave her a lot of importance.

Anyway, after you redeemed yourself at sanjay’s , she’s again jumped to your side.

Let me clarify my and rk’s equation once and for all, I give you all the right to discuss the events and facts as mentioned below with rk to confirm their authenticity.

he never paid any attention to me before queen, on few occasions i even got brotherly vibes from him but after he saw queen footage in phantom’s office he approached me on my bbm and started dropping funky links to videos and other random stuff.

when I was shooting in Gwalior for revolver, he made slight straightforward approach and in its response, i told him that i am in love with someone and i am distressed all the time( that was the time when you’d come to my b’day and tension between us was at its peak, i didn’t take your name but I thought if i tell him this, he will understand me better)

Further….

…then again we lost touch when i was in NYC, he texted asking howz NYC? and i asked him if he’d be interested in a physical relationship with me, he got a little intimidated and asked why not a regular relationship, to that isaid because said because i am in love with someone and i think he felt bad about it.

I have a feeling he knows its you though i never mentioned your name, iswear on my brother i love him the most.

What is the truth, only time will tell.