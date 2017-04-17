The censor board and the makers of Raveena Tandon-starrer “Maatr” have locked horns over its certification. The actress says law amendment is the need of the hour.

Addressing the issue, Raveena said here on Monday: “I think more than the scenes, Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has a problem with the language that has been used in the film.”

“I do not understand why… as we attempted to show a mirror to the society. Having said that, I understand that the CBFC is also bound by laws that go back to the 1970s. We have gone ahead, but they are still following the same law. Perhaps, there comes the problem. There is a need for law amendment.”

She said that “it is not accepted how even after getting an ‘A’ certification, a film goes through so many cuts… that dilutes the matter”.

Directed by Ashtar Sayed, the story of the film “Maatr” deals with rape and violence against women in the Indian society.

The final verdict is yet to be out, say the film’s makers.

The film which marks the comeback of Raveena Tandon as the lead actor says that, “I used to work in 30 films in a year during the early stage of my career. But now I have reached a point where I will do films that I completely believe in and I have no idea what I am doing next after ‘Maatr‘. So how many times should I make my comeback? I really do not like using that word.”

Raveena also said that the clear intention behind making the film is to create awareness among the audience.

Speaking at the trailer launch of the film, Raveena said, “Intention behind ‘Maatr‘ is not commercial success but to spread a message of crime against women. This is the need of the hour, where people should start changing their mindset about women and take action against such criminals instead of shaming the victims based on the length of their clothes.”

It is expected to release on April 21.