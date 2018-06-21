HOTNESS ALERT! Lauren Gottlieb Is Here To Give Us The Perfect Beach Vibe With Her Super Sexy Body

American dancer turned Bollywood actress Lauren Gottlieb is one of the most gorgeous looking actresses we have today. She was seen in Remo D’Souza’s dance film ABCD and ABCD 2 and she stunned everyone by her dancing talent.

Not only Bollywood, Lauren has also acted in Punjabi and Hollywood films. In short span of time, she has managed to enjoy a good fan base too.

Though we don’t get see her much in films these days, but she quite active on social media. Almost everyday, Lauren keeps us giving some serious life and fitness goals. But today, the super sexy actress is giving us some beach vibes with a perfect beach body. She took to her Instagram account and shared some super hot pictures of herself. She wrote, “Discovered the beach in NY….another New York Win!!!”

In her other post, she shared a series of pictures from the beach posing with her sister. Check out the pictures of the crazy sisters here:

Aren’t they looking smokin’ hawt? 😍