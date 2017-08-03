Late Om Puri’s Last Film Mr. Kabaadi To Release This August

Mr. Kabaadi which stars the late veteran actor Om Puri with Anu Kapoor in lead roles is all set to hit the theatres on the 25th of August.

The film is a rib-tickling satirical comedy written and directed by Om Puri’s first wife Seema Kapoor. Anu Kapoor plays the role of a kabadiwala or a scrap dealer, who becomes rich and the series of events that follow make for an entertaining laugh riot.

Director Seema Kapoor has roped in the finest actors of Bollywood to make this slapstick comedy. Apart from legendary actor Om Puri and Anu Kapoor, the film also stars Vinay Pathak, Sarika, Brijendra Kala, Rajveer Singh, Kashish Vora, Meenal Kapoor in lead roles.

Produced by Anup Jalota, Rakesh Gupta, Dinesh Gupta and Om Chhangani. Apart from this late Om Puri will also be seen in Huma Qureshi’s Partition: 1947. The film, released as Viceroy’s House outside India earlier this year, tells the story of India’s partition. It stars Manish Dayal, Denzil Smith, Huge Bonneville and Gillian Anderson among others. The film is slated to release in India on August 18. Huma Qureshi said that she is not disconcerted by the “strong reactions” to Partition: 1947. According to her, the film intends to unite people and not divide them.

Late Om Puri was last seen in Salman Khan’s Tubelight. The film was directed by Kabir Khan and also featured Chinese star Zhu Zhu, Salman Khan’s brother Sohail Khan and Matin Rey Tangu.