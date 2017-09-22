Lata Mangeshkar Is The Latest Victim Of Online Fraud

Online fraud is one of the frequent crimes happening in Bollywood. The latest victim of this fraud is veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar. Read on to know more about it.

Revati Khare, a woman who has conned a lot of people by collecting charities from them in the name of Lata Mangeshkar. Lataji has filed a FIR against Revati after getting aware about this. The fraud was revealed when apparently a donor congratulated Lataji for her noble charitable work. She was shocked to hear about it and asked her assistant to dig into the matter and take an immediate action.

On hearing Lata Mangeshkar’s name attached to the cause, many high profile people also donated a large number of amounts to it. Revati, the con woman, used fake letterheads with a duplicate signature of Lataji.

As you read this, Police is already investigating this matter. To make the case strong, the police is now recording the official statements of the donors. An official said they’ve held on this case and will find the culprit soon.

The case has been registered against Revati under section 420, 465, 468, 469 & 471 of IPC.

