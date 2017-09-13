A show that changed the scenario of reality comic shows on Indian television, The Kapil Sharma Show, is off air for some time now. Along with all of us, the nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar is also missing the show.

In an exclusive interview to DNA, Lata ji said “He brought so much happiness and laughter into every home. It’s truly disappointing to hear that his show is no longer going to be telecast. I wish him a quick recovery and I hope the show returns soon.”

Kapil has also asked her many-a-times to grace the show with her presence, on which she adds “Yes, he is very fond of me. He kept insisting that I come on his show, lekin main wahaan kya karti? (What would I have done there?) I enjoy watching his show. Not being on it.”

Kapil clarifies the untrue reports being carried by various websites, “I want Lata didi to know that the show is coming back stronger than ever. I am here at an Ayurvedic clinic for 40 days of healing. I am already feeling the change in me. I promise I will come back stronger than ever,” he adds.

Trending :

Kapil also has a message for his fans, “They talk about my health like qualified doctors. I am supposed to have gone mad. I want all my well-wishers to know that there is nothing other than overwork that is wrong with me. I needed a break. God has given me one.”

Kapil Sharma who has been in a lot of controversies of late is on a break. Apparently, he will be back with his show once his health gets back on track. He is not ill, he is just overworked.

On the films front, Kapil will next been seen in Firangi. Directed by Rajiv Dhingra, Firangi also stars Ishita Dutta and Monica Gill in the lead roles. In the film, Kapil Sharma plays the character of a local boy who falls for an NRI girl. While Monica Gill plays his love interest, Ishita Dutta also plays a significant part in the movie. Few reports also suggested that Kapil had to lose a lot of weight to look his part in the film.