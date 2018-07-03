Lara Dutta Is Extremely Excited To Be Back With The New Season Of Miss Diva 2018

The glamour quotient and oomph factor of Yamaha Fascino Miss Diva Miss Universe India 2018 has elevated this year with the launch of its all new season. The winner will represent the country at the coveted pageant Miss Universe. Collaborating in this incredible journey of bringing forth Indian beauty and talent at the global beauty platform, Lara Dutta who is the mentor and face will take over the mantle of finding that one girl who will revolutionize the definition of fun, adventurous, witty, sporty, sassy, sensual, fit, compassionate & captivating. The Divas will undergo vigorous training & grooming from the best in the industry and will be seen at the Grand Finale where the next Yamaha Fascino Miss Diva – Miss Universe India 2018 will be crowned.

The nationwide auditions begin from June 24th, 2018, giving the winner the once in a lifetime opportunity to attain a ticket to Miss Universe. The 10 city auditions will traverse through the length and breadth of the country to bring to you the best from cities like Lucknow, Kolkata, Indore, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chandigarh and Delhi that will culminate into the final leg of auditions at Mumbai followed by an all new format of a 4 CITY TOUR with an unique concept based event to vie for the crown. In each city i.e. Goa, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, a sub-contest will be conducted followed with thematic evenings.

Lara Dutta, along with an elite fashionable set of panelists and judges will chronicle the journey of the finalists from across the country and judge them on various tasks. The themes will be designed and judged on various parameters ranging from ramp walk, photo shoot, perfect body, communications skills and more. Speaking on the occasion, Lara Dutta, Mentor for Yamaha Fascino Miss Diva Miss Universe India 2018 said “I am extremely excited to be back with the new season of Yamaha Fascino Miss Diva 2018, which has a whole new look this year. It’s exciting to be a part of this journey in finding the perfect representative who is the Indian face of beauty, who possesses elegance, confidence, poise and intelligence. This journey has always been close to my heart and I hope this season is the one that brings us that exceptional girl who will bring the Miss Universe crown back to India”.

Speaking on Miss Diva, Rohit Gopakumar, COO, Miss India Organization said, “The 6th edition of Miss Diva is a proud milestone for the Miss India Organization. In the age of women empowerment, it is a platform for India’s millennials to showcase their talent and tenacity to the world. The pageant has gone from strength to strength and has consistently delivered a genuine and much anticipated annual event.”