Laila Majnu Public Review: Here’s What Twitteratis Think About This Imtiaz Ali’s Love Story

When two beautiful filmmakers like Imtiaz Ali and Ekta Kapoor collaborate, fans are bound to have huge expectations. Their film Laila Majnu has finally hit the theatres today and the reactions and responses of the audience are overwhelming and top notch. Several reviewers have touted the film to be a “true romantic” and are all praises for the actors and the music of Laila Majnu. Now that the film is out, Twitteratis are going gaga over the film and appreciating the movie. Lets have a look :

Ekta Kapoor gets all the praises and love for introducing these two talents in the industry

“ How will they not be noticed when the Queen of TV & Bollywood herself have launched them? Proud of you queen @ektaravikapoor #LailaMajnu”

Another Twitterati praise Avinash Tiwary for his acting and mind blown performance!

“ @avinashtiw85 sir i love you so much. your film #LailaMajnu is nice. I m from #Bihar and you r too. I know you stuggles for your career and wins!!! I got a lesson from you. Thanks sir.”

“ Totally totally crushing over this new age Majnu @avinashtiw85

My only reason to go watch #LailaMajnu”

Another user shares her excitement for the film to finally release and that she is going to watch the movie for the love of love stories.

“Rave reviews for @ektakpoor’s #lailamajnu.Love is love. The timing of release couldn’t be perfect. Need to catch it soon. Such a great person. i am very excited for a film.#balajiproduction #imtiazali #love.”

The soundtrack of the film gets a lot of appreciation. Says another user :

“ Cant believe I was oblivious to the #LailaMajnu soundtrack before last night. Uff these @Irshad_Kamil ,@niladri_kumar and @joibarua songs are making me feel all the goddamn feels.”