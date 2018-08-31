Laila Majnu: Imtiaz Ali Revealed Why He Chose A New Star Cast For The Film!

Filmmaker-producer Imtiaz Ali who is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming production Laila Majnu feels that most of the times, intense love stories become successful when you have new actors in the film.

Imtiaz Ali was interacting with media to promote the film along with his filmmaker brother Sajid Ali on Thursday in Mumbai.

Avinsh Tiwary and Tripti Dimri are making their Hindi film debut. Asked what prompted him to work with new star cast in this film, Imtiaz said, “If you look in the past, you will see that intense love stories have been successful with new cast, be it in films like Ek Duje Ke Liye, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Maine Pyaar Kiya and Ashiqui series, the characters of that film are young and actors who are playing that part is also young so, it’s a plus”.

“I also think established actors have certain kind of reputation onscreen, therefore, we wanted to cast new actors because audience should feel that they are watching the characters rather than any star in the film without any preconceived notion,” he added.

Imtiaz Ali has earlier worked with actors like Shahrukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. Asked whether he observes any difference in working with new actors and established ones, he said, “I don’t think there is any difference because each actor has been new at some stage.

“If the actor suits the character, then it becomes easier and I have enjoyed working with all the actors in the past because they were so much interested in filmmaking process. So, I can’t differentiate between new and established actors when it comes to working with them.”

Set in Kashmir, Laila Majnu is a story that revolves around Kais (Avinash Tiwary) and Laila (Tripti Dimri) whose journey of love is filled with insurmountable obstacles.

Based on the classic story of Laila Majnu, this contemporary take on the tale has been penned by Imtiaz Ali.

The film is directed by Sajid Ali and produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Pi Films.

It will hit the screens on 7th September.