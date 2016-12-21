SHARE

After releasing the teaser of Laila Main Laila Song from Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees, the makers have just revealed the poster of this foot-tapping track.


The poster features Sunny Leone in a sizzling avatar with the backdrop of SRK’s intense eyes. This recreated retro track will be released today on YouTube.

Watch this poster right here:

Laila Main Laila Song Poster | Check Out Sunny's Sizzling Avatar
Raees is directed by Rahul Dholakia and it also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan in key roles.

The film is set to clash with Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil on 25th January, 2017.

