Akshara Haasan and Vivaan Shah will be seen in upcoming family entertainer Laali Ke Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana’ and the teaser posters of the film featuring the fresh jodi, were released recently.

In the poster featuring Akshara, the light-eyed beauty is seen in bridal wear and a mischievous expression on her face as she clutches a piece of tamarind, hinting at the possibility of a pregnancy before marriage.

The other poster featuring Vivaan shows him holding a bouquet of wilted roses and a forlorn expression on his face. Needless to say, the teaser posters have made everyone curious to know more about the storyline and we guess the secret will be out as and when the film releases.

Written and directed by Manish Harishankar and produced by TP Aggarwal and Rahul Aggarwal under the banner Star Entertainment Worldwide Pvt Ltd., ‘Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana’ also features Gurmeet Choudhary, Kavitta Verma, Saurabh Shukla, Sanjay Mishra, Darshan Jariwala, Ravi Kishan, Suhasini Mulay, Navni Parihar, Kishori Shahane, Jyoti Kalsh and Ehsan Khan.

This film is a family entertainer which revolves around a royal marriage and quirky characters, who are hilariously trapped in their own tragedies.