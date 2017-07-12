Nawazuddin Siddiqui unveiled that trailer of his upcoming film Babumoshai Bandookbaaz with his co-star and director Kushan Nandy yesterday.

At the trailer launch the director of the film was asked why Chitrangda Singh walked out of the film. Last year, Chitrangda left the film mid way as she reportedly felt uncomfortable with how the director asked for retakes during a love making scene. When asked about the issues, Nandy told reporters, “There were multiple issues with her… She had my script with her for one and a half years. The script was in detail, it had everything specified and even then if someone has any problem, I can’t force anyone.”

The director said intimate scenes were not the reason behind her walking out of the project. “There was no issue about intimate scenes because she had already shot it. She had issues with the script and wanted certain things to be changed. It was her decision (to not do the film),” he added.

He was speaking at the trailer launch of the film here. Actress Bidita Bag, who replaced Chitrangda, said there was no apprehension in taking over the role. “I was waiting for an opportunity like this, where I could give an impressive performance. I am thankful to her (Chitrangada) for leaving this role.”

The film is a rustic drama. It also features Bidita Bag, Jatin Goswami and Divya Dutta. It is scheduled to release on August 25.