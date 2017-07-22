Outgoing President Pranab Mukherjee is set to watch here on Saturday Tigmanshu Dhulia’s directorial Raagdesh, a film that salutes the heroes of the Indian National Army.

Featuring Kunal Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and Amit Sadh, the film revolves around the Red Fort trial of three INA officers. It will be specially screened for the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Producer Gurdeep Singh Sappal was keen that — as a mark of respect for those heroes — the President watches the film before his term draws to a close.

He said in a statement: “It was only befitting that the first screening of the film, produced by Rajya Sabha TV, be held for the President of India. We were fortunate and grateful that the President granted our wish.”

Mohit is excited too

He told IANS: “This is a very special moment for me. I don’t know when I will get this chance again to meet the President at his house. I’ve invited my parents too. Kunal, Tigmanshu and the producers will be there. Amit couldn’t be a part of it as he is in London.”

“We will do a parade from Vijay Chowk and head to the President’s house,” he added about the activity which is planned to recreate the 1940s era.

Why is Bose a forgotten hero in India’s history? The director said in an interview with Koimoi, “That is sad, really sad. I think probably he would have taken away the limelight from others. I am not undermining others as well. I think Jawaharlal Nehru was the Krishna of politics. Just like Krishna is God but he is also a complete man. I respect him a lot. But Netaji was equally great, if not more. If Netaji would have been alive then India would never be partitioned. The Muslims used to love and respect him so much that the Muslim League, Jinnah would have stood weak in front of him.”

Raagdesh is slated to release on July 28.