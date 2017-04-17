Kunal Kemmu plays Indra in Ruchi Narain’s animated Hanuman Da Damdaar

Kunal Kemmu revealed the poster of his animated character ‘Indra’ in Ruchi Narain’s Hanuman Da Damdaar.

The Damdaar trailer of India’s superhero, Hanuman will release on 18th of April.

The film, written and directed by Ruchi Narain, is the second in the Hanuman franchise and is said to be turning mythology into literature that the kids today will understand and appreciate.

Under R.A.T film productions HANUMAN DA DAMDAAR is releasing on the 19th of may and has names like Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Makrand Deshpande, Vinay Pathak and Chunky Panday giving voice-overs to the characters, this film is already a winner. Raveena has lent her voice for the character of his mother and said “It’s a wonderful feeling when you get to play ‘Maatr’ (mother) to the cutest Hanuman, damdaar,” Raveena posted on her Twitter account.

Salman Khan, who has also lent his voice to the character of Lord Hanuman in the forthcoming animated film Hanuman Da Damdaar, had shared the link to the motion poster of the film on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Tuesday.

The actor shared the link to the poster on Facebook, captioning it: “Yeh summer hoga bada Damdaar, dekho motion poster of ‘Hanuman Da Damdaar’ Aaj Hanuman Jayanti ke din. (This summer will be action-packed, have a look at the motion poster of ‘Hanuman Da Damdaar’ on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti)”.

The 21-second motion poster gives an introduction to all the characters essaying a vital role in the animated project. “The film is all about young Hanuman’s journey into becoming who he was meant to be, but at first he will be shown as any other kid which will make the kids relate a lot with him,” said a source.

Salman has lent voice to the grown-up Hanuman, but the film is more on his younger version.