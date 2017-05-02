Kunal Kapoor has yet again backed a good cause. After raising money and creating awareness for things as diverse as the Nepal earthquake to people suffering from cancer, the actor has now focused his attention on raising funds for our brave soldiers.

Kunal’s crowdfunding platform, Ketto had started a campaign after the Uri attacks to raise money for the family of soldiers and had successfully ended up raising over 50 lacs. The actor has now taken his commitment to helping soldiers of the army a step further. Ketto has collaborated with the IPL team, Rising Pune Super Giants to raise money for the Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre (PRC). The campaign is called ‘Shukriyasoldier’ , PRC is a Rehabilitation Centre meant for the after care and rehabilitation of personnels of our Defence forces who are medically boarded out i.e. retired from service due to Spinal Cord Injury while serving the Nation. Though, wheelchair bound, these soldiers have not let their disabilities come in the way of their achievements. There are paraplegic soldiers that have won medals at national and international events in sports such as Basketball, Swimming, Badminton, besides other sports.

As a part of the campaign, Kunal recently visited the PRC to spend time with the soldiers and came back very inspired by them. He is using his social media to highlight their stories and also their achievements. The handsome actor also watched the Supergiants play Sunrisers Hyderabad in Pune with the soldiers over the weekend.

Talking about it, the actor said, “ “I went to the PRC and came back incredibly inspired by the soldiers and the work that the organisation is doing. These soldiers have not let their disabilities and the challenges that they faced, stop them from achieving amazing things. These soldiers are real life superheroes and I think it’s important that their stories reach out to people. We are thrilled to partner with Rising Pune supergiants and see so many influential cricketers put their weight behind this”.

We must say, that’s a commendable job by the star!