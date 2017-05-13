Kunal has been extremely supportive during pregnancy: Soha

Actress Soha Ali Khan says her husband and actor Kunal Kemmu has been extremely supportive during her first pregnancy, and added that he takes care of her in every way possible.

The couple, who got married in 2015, are expecting their first baby. They shared the news last month.

“Pregnancy changes a woman not just physically, but also emotionally. It is important that a mother feels calm and stress-free at all times. This is where fathers can play an important part,” Soha said in a statement.

“Kunal has been extremely supportive of me in this journey and takes care of me in all way possible and makes me feel like a yummy mummy,” she added.

The actress talked about her pregnancy at a special session, organised by a specialist skincare oil brand Bio-Oil, here on Friday.

Kunal also talked about his experience, and encouraged husbands to support their wives.

Kunal said: “I just listen to her, make her feel happy, reassure her that she looks wonderful, and do things to make her feel good, can make her very happy.”

Soha’s elder brother and actor-producer Saif Ali Khan welcomed his first child with Kareena last year.

“Kareena has been very helpful. She recently went through this. So, I keep asking her a lot of questions on a daily basis. What should I eat, what is allowed, what isn’t,” Soha said at an event here on Friday.

The upcoming Mothers’ Day on Sunday will be a milestone for Soha.

“I really don’t know what to expect or how the journey ahead is going to be like. This Mothers’ Day will be a milestone for me because all my life I’ve appreciated my mother (veteran actress Sharmila Tagore) so much and now I am going to be a mom myself,” said Soha, who was present with Kunal at the event.