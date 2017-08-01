Kuldip Patwal: I Didn’t Do It’s First Look Is Intriguing & Provocative

Here’s the first official poster of the intriguing and provocative film ‘Kuldip Patwal: I didn’t do it!‘. Gulshan Devaiah who is known for his performances in films like Hunterrr, Hate Story, Shaitaan and Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela will be seen playing a lawyer in this one.

Gulshan’s character is named as Parduman Shahpuri in the film. He’s given the case of the alleged assassin – Kuldip Patwal – by the State Government to defend him in court. He goes all out to defend him but also keeps in mind the rule of the game by playing it fair.

Apart from Gulshan, the film’s cast gets more interesting with the name of Deepak Dobriyal adding to its list. He will play the titular role in the film. He has proved his worth in films like Tanu Weds Manu and recently released Hindi Medium. Raima Sen will play the role of district attorney.

Stay tuned for this as it’s being released shortly internationally, we hear. According to our reliable source, it is a compact well-told murder mystery with good actors like Deepak Dobriyal, Gulshan Devaiah, Raima Sen etc. We’ll have more on this scoop, we promise.