Kuldip Patwal: I didn’t do it! enthralls UK moviegoers on its first weekend. A niche, content-rich film Kuldip Patwal: I didn’t do it!” is winning audiences in the UK at a steady pace after premiering at Cannes festival, according to its UK distributor, Rythm.

Says Robert Henry, the marketing executive at Rythm, “A cross-section of enthusiasts have loved Kuldip Patwal: I didn’t do it! in the UK. The compliments on the narrative and the performances of the actors are quite noteworthy”.

Kuldip Patwal: I didn’t do it! is based on a true story of a common man embroiled and entrapped in the murder of a local minister in India. The mystery-laden courtroom drama unravels whether he did do the crime.

Produced and directed by Remy Kohli under the banner of Rectangle Media, Kuldip Patwal: I didn’t do it! is a Rapid Eye Motion Picture. Its initial release was on 18th August 2017 across selected UK theaters. It stars Deepak Dobriyal, Raima Sen, Gulshan Devaiah and Parvin Dabas in pivotal roles.