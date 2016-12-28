After getting a great response from their first two tracks – Kaabil Hoon and Sara Zamana, the makers of Kaabil have released the still of their third song Kuch Din.

The still of this romantic track features Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam sharing a cute moment. The song will be released tomorrow morning at 10.

This melodious song is composed by Rajesh Roshan and crooned by Jubin Nautiyal, while the lyrics are penned by Manoj Muntashir.

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, this revenge thriller also stars Rohit Roy and Ronit Roy in key roles.

Stay tuned!