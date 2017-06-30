Krushna Abhishek And Kashmera Shah Welcome Twins Via Surrogacy

It’s double the happiness for comedian Krushna Abhishek! He is not just coming back with his new TV show Comedy Company but has become a proud father!

Krushna and his wife actress Kashmera Shah have become proud parents to twin babies! The celeb couple welcomed twin boys around one and half months back.

The newborns have reportedly been kept in the neonatal care unit of a Mumbai hospital which their parents are frequenting. The babies are expected to arrive home soon.

Krushna and Kashmera tied the knot in 2013. The couple not only tied the knot secretly but also kept the marriage a secret affair for almost two years! It was only in 2015 when people came to know about their marriage. Hence, it’s no wonder that we have learned about their babies 6 weeks after they were born!

Krushna and Kashmera are not the first celeb couple who have opted for parenthood via surrogacy. It has been a common practice in Bollywood in the recent times with stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Sohail Khan and Tusshar Kapoor opting for it. Filmmaker Karan Johar recently welcomed his surrogate twins Roohi and Yash. The babies were born at Andheri’s Masrani Hospital, the same place where SRK’s 3rd child AbRam was born.

On the work front, Krushna Abhishek’s Comedy Company is all set to launch on Sony television. The cast features Ali Asgar, Sanket Bhosle, Sugandha Mishra and Sudesh Lahiri apart from Krushna. Ali Asgar, who quit The Kapil Sharma Show in March this year after Kapil’s in flight spat with Sunil Grover, is all set to make a comeback to television with Kapil’s arch-rival Krushna.