Krrish 4: Will It Be Nawazuddin Siddiqui V/S Hrithik Roshan In This Fourth Instalment?

Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan’s Krrish franchise is one of the most loved superheroes films. Krrish is our own superhero with some amazing special effects and kids love him to watch on-screen.

Soon after Kaabil tasted the success at the box office, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan made an official announcement that he will be coming up with the fourth instalment of the Krrish franchise.

Since then, many names have been doing the rounds about who will be sharing screen space opposite the Kaho Na Pyaar Hai actor.

Now, according to Bollywood Life, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been approached for the role of the villain in Krrish 4. And if reports are to be believed, Nawaz is likely to do the role. A source close to the development revealed to Bollywood Life, “Rakesh Roshan, son Hrithik and the whole Krrish team were looking for a villain that could not only challenge Hrithik physically, but mentally too. They wanted an actor with fantastic acting capabilities and who is better than Nawazuddin for this part. He has shown his action-packed, no nonsense, grey side in several films and the team felt he would be perfect for the role. Nawaz is keen on the film too, but he is yet to sign on the dotted line.”

Well, we are sure that if the Kick actor signs this movie, it will be interesting to see him and Hrithik battling on-screen.

In the past too, we have seen how Nawazuddin has amazed everyone by his villainous roles in films like Badlapur, Raman Raghav 2.0 and Kick to name a few. There’s no official confirmation from the team yet but we just hope that these two power packed actors come together for Krrish 4!

