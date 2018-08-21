Krrish 4: Priyanka Chopra To Star Opposite Hrithik Roshan In This Superhero Flick!

Director Rakesh Roshan is all set to come up with the superhero franchise Krrish 4, which stars Hrithik Roshan as the male lead. The announcement of the film was made long back and it left the fans all excited. Now, what comes in as a surprise is Priyanka Chopra has agreed to be a part of the upcoming fourth installment.

A source very close to the Roshan family revealed to Deccan Chronicle that, “Priyanka has definitely given them the green signal for the next instalment of the Krrish franchise. She was a part of the first two Krrish films, and when Rakeshji sounded her out about Krrish 4, she happily agreed to do it. Since she’s such a big global star now, Rakeshji wasn’t sure if she would want to be part of a desi franchise in which she doesn’t play the main character. But Priyanka’s association with the Roshans goes back a long way”.

Continuing further about Roshan’s initial apprehension to rope in Priyanka Chopra, the source further added, “She agreed to play Sunny Deol’s leading lady at a time when he was down because she had made her debut with him. And when the down-and-out producer K.C. Bokadia wanted to complete a project with Govinda, Priyanka agreed to do it despite knowing that it would embarrass her. Loyalty is a big thing for her.”

Priyanka Chopra is expected to begin work on Krrish 4 in mid-2019. Meanwhile, she is currently working for her upcoming project, The Sky Is Pink.

The Sky is Pink is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language biographical drama film directed by Shonali Bose and co-produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ronnie Screwvala and Chopra under the banner of RSVP films. It stars Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in lead roles.