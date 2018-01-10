Krrish 4 CONFIRMED! Rakesh Roshan Reveals The Release Date On Hrithik Roshan’s Birthday

It’s Hrithik Roshan’s birthday today and Rakesh Roshan might have the best surprise for his fans. He has confirmed the release of his upcoming movie Krrish 4. Yes, it’s too far but when it comes to excitement Roshans surely knows how to raise the excitement.

Breaking the news, Rakesh Roshan tweeted “Today is perhaps the best day to make the release day of Krrish 4 official. Christmas 2020 it is. A gift for all of you on Hrithiks birthday. Happy birthday @iHrithik”

Today is perhaps the best day to make the release day of Krrish 4 official. Christmas 2020 it is. A gift for all of you on Hrithiks birthday. Happy birthday @iHrithik — Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) January 10, 2018

Recently Hrithik confirmed that no female lead has been finalised for “Krrish 4” till now. “We are still working on the scripting stage for Krrish 4, and we haven’t reached a stage about finalizing the female lead,” he said.

Hrithik’s upcoming projects also include Super 30, and an untitled movie with Yash Raj Films co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in pivotal roles.

As Hrithik Roshan turned 44 on Wednesday, his former wife Sussanne Khan said he is the sunshine in her life, while a host of stars like Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh sent in good wishes for the special soul.

Sussanne took to Instagram to share a photograph and wrote: “Forever and always you stay the sunshine in my life. Happy happiest birthday. Smile that smile brightest and you always will spread that light… Limitless. Sacred Heart.”

Son of filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik made his debut in 2000 in Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai. He was later seen in films like Fiza, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…, Koi… Mil Gaya, Krrish, Krrish 3, Jodhaa Akbar, Guzaarish, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Agneepath and Bang Bang.

The actor, who was last seen on screen in Kaabil last year, is currently prepping for Super 30, a film on Anand Kumar – a mathematics genius from a modest family in Bihar.