Kriti Sanon, who made her Bollywood debut with Sajid Nadiadwala’s Heropanti recently shot with Vogue magazine for their April cover story and her fans don’t seem to be getting enough of the pictures. The leggy lass impressed us with the gorgeous cover but the inside pictures were even better. It’s amazing how she oozes with so much confidence in front of the camera and this photo shoot just proves that.

We have seen the actress in a very girl-next-door avatar most of the times, but this time around, a very different side of the actress has been showcased. Remember how stunning she looks in her airport avatar, where she takes the casual style to another level, well wait till you see her in some amazing boho looks for the Vogue magazine.

In all the pictures that were shot in South Africa’s Mala Mala Game Reserve along with wildlife, Kriti Sanon has managed to set the temperatures soaring really high.

The actress has been styled by popular celebrity stylist Anaita Adajania Shroff, who is known to be one of the ace in her field. Her close association with Deepika Padukone’s style has been a proof of her amazing work so far. Also, quite clearly, the photographer has very well accentuated Kriti’s beautiful frame in all the pictures.

What’s interesting is that, Kriti who otherwise does not experiment much with her hair, is seen donning some interesting hair dos in the photo shoot. Kriti even took to her social media platforms and uploaded a couple of the pictures expressing how special the shoot was for her.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale and will be next seen in two films this summer which are Raabta along with Sushant Singh Rajput and Bareilly ki Barfi with Ayushmann Khurrana.