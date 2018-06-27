Kriti Sanon plays the balancing act with films!

Actress Kriti Sanon has been maintaining a balance with her choice of films. While the actress won hearts with the content-driven ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi‘, her upcoming next ‘Housefull 4‘ is an out and out commercial entertainer.

Gone are the days where actresses were confined to either side of the spectrum, while the space between content driven and commercial cinema is narrowing, Kriti Sanon is seen balancing both the worlds efficiently.

After garnering immense appreciation from not just the audience but also the critics for her path-breaking performance in the Ashwini Iyer Tiwari directorial ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi‘, Kriti Sanon will be collaborating with mentor Sajid Nadiadwala for the fourth installment of the comedy franchise Housefull.

Kriti Sanon made her debut along with another debutant Tiger Shroff in the Sajid Nadiadwala’s Heropanti and carved a place for herself in the industry.

With no connections to the film fraternity, Kriti Sanon traced her path to success with sheer hard work and dedication.

The actress made varied choices with her films showcasing her versatility and talent, winning not just praises but also awards.

Breaking through her glamorous avatar, Kriti Sanon portrayed the role of a bold, vibrant and chirpy small town girl Bitti in the film. Bareilly Ki Barfi emerged as a sleeper hit at the box office winning praises for the actress.

Currently, Kriti is gearing up for her next big project which will reunite the young actress with her mentor Sajid Nadiadwala.

With her choice of films, Kriti Sanon is treating the audience with her versatile performances.

Apart from Housefull 4, Kriti Sanon will also be seen as a crime journalist in Arjun Patiala and as a warrior princess in Panipat.