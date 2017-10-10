Kriti Sanon Looks Flawless In This Hello Magazine’s BTS Video!

After enthralling the audience with her performance in Bareilly Ki Barfi, Kriti Sanon rocked the cover page of Hello! India magazine for its October ’17 issue.

The gorgeous actress shot for a special festive issue of the magazine in the exotic locations of Oman over a three-day outdoor shoot.

Kriti shared a behind the scenes video from her photo shoot to treat her followers with some candid moments. The B-Town beauty looks unarguably pretty in the bronzed look and gracefully carried every outfit.

In the video, we see the leggy beauty carrying some really amazing lehengas and gowns and she totally pulls them off. We see her striking poses at different locations in Oman.

The actress shows off her rusty embellished maang tikka from one of her looks which adds a touch of glam to her outfit.

Kriti nails the cover in the dull – gold strapless dress with the perfect blend of elegance and sensuality.

Kriti Sanon who is high on success has been receiving a lot of love from the audience after her outstanding performance in the sleeper hit Bareilly Ki Barfi in her de-glam look as Bitty is already back with a majestic look.

Doesn’t she look flawless?

Kriti Sanon recently showcased her love for driving cars but she said that she can tell from her personal experience that it’s a bad idea for girls to have their father’s company on their first drive. Born and brought up in Delhi, Kriti learnt how to drive during her college days.

Recounting her first memory of driving, she said: “It was college first year. I had got my learner’s license and that was the first day I was driving a car. It was exciting for me because before that I only tried my hand at cars of the motor school during my driving classes.

“My dad was sitting next to me and he was anxious from the beginning. I had to take a U-turn and because of the steering issue, my dad panicked and I panicked even more, and I banged the car into the divider. I think girls shouldn’t take their dads on their first ever drive.”

She burst into laughter and added: “I want to mention that post that accident, I never met with any accident, touchwood.”

Being a tall girl, Kriti enjoys the comfort and space that an SUV provides. She currently has an Audi Q7 but says she rarely gets to be in the driver’s seat.

“I needed a driver and a new car because, after ‘Heropanti’, I started attending red carpet events and award functions where I was wearing designer clothes, and driving the car wearing those dresses, or stepping out of the car at the red carpets, appeared difficult.”