Kriti Sanon Instagram Account Hacked: Hacker Posts Her Old Photos & Asks Users To Follow A New Account!

We are for sure tired of reporting celebrities who have become a regular target of cyber crimes but looks like the hackers aren’t. Arshad Warsi, Amitabh Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, and the list goes on. But yet again, we have another celebrity who’s become the victim.

Bollywood Beauty Kriti Sanon, who is currently working on her upcoming, Lukka Chuppi, also starring Kartik Aaryan is now the celebrity whose Instagram Handle has been hacked.

Her sister, Nupur Sanon took to her instagram to share the news, which was later shared by many of her fans and Instagram users.

Check out Nupur’s post here:

However, just minutes after, things are under control and all the posts by the hackers are deleted. The actress got her account back, which has been confirmed by sister Nupur again!

Around two weeks ago, it was Esha Deol whose account got hacked, just a day after Arshad Warsi. In both the cases, the hacked had spammed random users’ inbox. We can only hope for these acts to get over as soon as possible!