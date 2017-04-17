Actress Kriti Sanon, who will be seen doing some action sequences in her upcoming film Raabta, says she really enjoyed doing stunts in the movie and it makes her feel stronger.

“I really enjoyed doing those action sequences and given an opportunity I would like to do that again. Somehow I felt stronger while doing them but it was difficult,” Kriti told the media during the trailer launch of the film in Mumbai.

Kriti will be seen playing two characters named Saira and Saiba in the film which revolves around reincarnation. “It’s very interesting as I can relate to Saira so closely since she is a girl from the present time, I also enjoyed essaying Saiba’s character, which is from a historic era,” she added. The film stars Sushant Singh Rajput opposite Kriti.

Bollywood’s leggy lass Deepika Padukone will be seen in the video of the film’s title track. The romantic track has been composed by Pritam, who recently bagged an honour at the 62nd Filmfare awards for his music in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. At the trailer launch of the film today, filmmaker Dinesh Vijan disclosed his admiration for the Bajirao Mastani actress. He said, “I asked Deepika if she could do a song for me, she came down to Budapest and we shot it.” Although there is no confirmation whether Deepika will just feature in just one song or is doing a cameo in the movie too!

Directed by Dinesh Vijan and produced by him along with Homi Adajania and Bhushan Kumar, Raabta is releasing on 9th June.

Kriti Sanon was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale, which released in 2015. The actress will next be seen in Bareilly ki Barfi alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao. In the film, Ayushmann will be seen as the owner of a printing press while Rajkummar will be essaying an author. Kriti will play a straight-forward and liberated girl. The film will hit the screens on 21st July this year.