Has Kriti Sanon Bagged Aamir Khan, Big B Starrer Thugs Of Hindostan?

Ever since we have heard that Aamir Khan is coming together with Amitabh Bachchan for YRF’s next, Thugs Of Hindostan, we have been more than excited for the film. It is being helmed by Dhoom 3 director Vijay Krishna Acharya.

Interestingly, there has been ample of buzz surrounding the casting of a leading lady in the film. Speculations are rife that Kriti Sanon is being considered for a major role in the film. Previously, she was seen sharing space with Shah Rukh Khan in Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale.

Buzz is that Aamir himself has been talking about Kriti amongst his inner circle and has mentioned about her promising acting skills.

The film is set in the pre-Independence period and traced the journey of a group of thugs in that era.

Thugs Of Hindostan is slated to hit the theaters in Diwali 2018. An official announcement on the casting of the leading lady is expected soon.