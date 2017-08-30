Kriti Sanon applauded by Amitabh Bachchan for Bareilly ki Barfi

Kriti Sanon who has captivated her audience with a superior performance in Bareilly Ki Barfi has found an admirer in Amitabh Bachchan. As a token of appreciation, Bollywood’s Big B sent a handwritten note with flowers to the residence of the young actress.

Kriti’s stellar performance in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Bareilly Ki Barfi has drawn accolades from the audience as well critics alike.

The latest audience to the slice of life flick was Amitabh Bachchan who touted Kriti’s performance as ‘competent and excellent’. Kriti Sanon is seen playing the role of a young Bitti who is an outspoken rebel girl who is happy in her own skin.

The legendary actor earlier took to Twitter saying, “T 2530 – Saw ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ last night .. a delightful film and such competent and excellent performances .. !!”

Trending :

An overwhelmed Kriti Sanon regarded this compliment as a career milestone and replied, “This feels like a milestone in itself!!💃🏻you’ve been such an inspiration..Thank you so so much, Sir!!This really made my day!🙏🏻☺️@SrBachchan”.

She further added, “I’m so so elated that you liked the film, Sir! 🙏🏻☺️☺️👏🏻”.

Kriti Sanon’s Bareilly Ki Barfi is garnering much love from across the quarters and has been witnessing strong positive word of mouth.

The film is witnessing a strong hold at the ticket window with the film’s collections showing a consistent trend in its 2nd week.

Bareilly Ki Barfi is produced by Junglee Pictures and BR Studios. The film has released on 18th August 2017 and is running successfully in theatres. The film also featured Ayushman Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. The film is a sleeper hit at the box office.