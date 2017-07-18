Kirti Kulhari, who shot to fame with megastar Amitabh Bachchan-led film Pink, says movies are made of characters and not on just a single person, and so the contribution of all characters in the narrative makes the film interesting.

Though her performance in the 2016 hit Pink was appreciated by critics and audience alike, her co-star Tapsee Pannu was the one who mostly walked away with awards and nominations.

Soon, she will be seen in a leading role in Indu Sarkar. Does she feel that she has finally got her due?

“In my head, when I heard the script of ‘Pink‘, it was the story of three girls so, I had no insecurity. But I don’t want to comment on who got what mileage. I believe that films are made of characters and not on any one person,” Kirti told IANS.

“So the contribution of each character in the narrative makes the film interesting…no one can and should over-do each other,” she added.

Starting her career with the film Khichdi: The Movie in 2010, Kirti mostly acted in films with an ensemble cast.

“In this film (‘Indu Sarkar’), my character Indu has an ideological difference with her husband Naveen, played by Tota Roy Chowdhury. In those scenes, his powerful performance was equally important as that of Indu to establish the ideological and emotional conflicts.

“I just happened to play the title role, but when everybody plays their part beautifully, the film looks perfect in entirety.”

Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, the film deals with the Emergency imposed in 1975.

“I think apart from me, everyone was easy going and playful on set, laughing on Madur’s jokes and all…he has the ability to tell a complicated story in an easy and realistic manner,” said Kirti.

The controversial film is releasing on July 28.