Kriti Kharbanda: Pressure Is A Great Thing For Housefull 4!

Actress Kriti Kharbanda, who was last seen on-screen in Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, feels that pressure and audience expectations are great for her forthcoming film Housefull 4.

Kriti spoke to the media at the launch of Bodycraft Spa and Salon here on Wednesday. Asked if she is feeling the pressure of being a part of the film because the last three parts of the Housefull series have been immensely successful, Kriti said: “I think the pressure is on the producers and not on me as an actor.

“I also think it is a great thing for the film because ‘Housefull’ as a franchise has set a benchmark where we already have a good fan following for the film. Having said that, the producers and director is making sure that if the first three parts of the franchise have been superhit, then the fourth part should go beyond that in terms of success.”

Revealing the shooting schedule of Housefull 4, Kriti said: “I am leaving for Jaipur in a week’s time to shoot for ‘Housefull 4‘ and I am feeling very nervous and excited to be a part of the film. We are going there for a month-long schedule. So, let’s see how it shapes up.

“At the end of the day, it is very important for all of us that the film does well not just for the actors but also for an industry because when a film does really well, you can make more films.”

Housefull 4 is a romantic comedy film directed by Sajid Khan, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

It also features Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Ritiesh Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde. The release is slated for Diwali 2019.