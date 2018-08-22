Kriti Kharbanda Looks OH SO HOT In Her Pole Dancing Avatar!

Kriti Kharbanda, who is eagerly anticipating the release of her forthcoming family entertainer, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, has been learning pole dancing for quite some time now.

The talented actress who also features in Sajid Nadiadwala’s multi-starrer sequel Housefull 4 was quite eager to give pole dancing a shot.

Kriti informs, “The best part about it is that it’s not only about fitness, but also feeling confident while executing the movements. I was told that only when I was uninhibited about my cleavage being revealed, or looking inappropriate when suspended on the pole, that I’d be more confident before the camera.”

“A lot of pain and bruising has got me here. My folks would see my bruises and wonder if I was beaten. But, I love the fact that we don’t keep mats under the pole. This makes us work harder to hold on,” she adds.