Kriti Kharbanda Feels Honoured To Be The Brand Ambassador Of PC Jeweller!

PC Jeweller has announced Bollywood actress Kriti Kharbanda as its new brand ambassador.

The 29-year-old said in a statement: ” I feel really honoured and happy to be part of the P C Chandra team.

It’s my first jewellery endorsement and because I have also studied jewellery design, it’s something very close to my heart and I feel very happy being associated with the brand.”

On the work front, Kriti has featured in the recently released film Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se and will next be seen in the fourth instalment of the comedy franchise Housefull.