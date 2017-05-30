Kross Pictures, the renowned international film production house, has signed an agreement to produce the official Hindi remake of Korean Blockbuster Miracle in Cell No. 7 in collaboration with Indian Film Studios.The film will be directed by Umesh Shukla(OMG – Oh My God! fame).

Miracle in Cell No. 7 is a heartwarming family drama about a mentally challenged man wrongfully imprisoned for murder, who builds friendships with hardened criminals in his cell, and in return they reunite him with his daughter by smuggling her into the prison. It is one of the top 6 highest grossing films in Korea.

Thomas Kim, CEO Kross Pictures stated, “Since 2015 we have made patient and significant inroads into the Indian film and entertainment market. We are committed to maintaining focus on quality and concept driven content, as we build a strong footprint here in India. It’s a delight to announce the Hindi remake of Miracle in Cell No. 7 with an acclaimed director like Umesh Shukla, as a fitting follow-up to our last film TE3N. “

Co-producer and founder of Indian Film Studios, Utpal Acharya revealed, “Our association with Kross Pictures for the Hindi adaptation and remake of the famous Korean Film ‘Miracle in Cell number 7‘ along with director of ‘O My God‘and ‘102 Not Out’ Umesh Shukla is a just another new beginning and a great leap of faith. We are superbly excited to take this association to next level with Kross Pictures and looking forward to developing together in many other projects as well”.

While talking about the film, Director Umesh Shukla said, “We are in the process of finalising the script post which we will be speaking to some leading Hindi film actors for this film. I am excited to be working with reputed producers like Kross Pictures and Indian Film Studios who put content above all else. Miracle in Cell No. 7 is a touching, beautiful story and I am lucky to be able to tell it on celluloid for Indian audiences.”