NYIFF Awards: Konkona Sensharma Wins The Best Director For A Death In The Gunj

NYIFF has declared debutante director Konkona Sensharma the best director for her film A DEATH IN THE GUNJ…

While all of us in India are eagerly awaiting to see Konkona Sensharma’s directorial debut

A DEATH IN THE GUNJ starring Vikrant Massey, Tillotama Shome, Gulshan Devaiah, Om Puri, Kalki Koechlin, Ranvir Shorey, Tanuja, Jim Sarbh and others, the film was recently invited to be showcased at the NEW YORK INDIAN FILM FESTIVAL. NYIFF has been known for spreading awareness about India and its people through cinema since 2001. While the film was widely appreciated at the NYIFF, Konkona Sensharma won the award for the best director – a humongous encourage for any debutant!

Winning laurels at such a prestigious platform sure might have been a fantastic moment for the actor-turned-director. Congratulating his talented director, producer Ashish Bhatnagar said, “We are all extremely happy for Konkona’s big win. She is one of the most talented people we have in this industry and we are sure that many such prestigious laurels are coming her way. We hope that she gets many more of these honors through her fantastic work!”

NYIFF Awards MUKTI BHAWAN The Best Film!

MUKTI BHAWAN has been on a winning spree since the first time it was showcased at film festivals. The film was recently invited for the NYIFF where it won the best film award, rounding up the number of awards won to a grand 10!

“Every appreciation coming our way matters. The fact that this is our first venture, being awarded the best film across the globe and nationally, means a lot to us. Having won the best special mention awards at the National awards, obviously made us we happy and now NYIFF has multiplied to that making us ecstatic. NYIFF has been known to support films about India and Indian diaspora since 2001, has been actively trying to educate America and Americans about India and its people. To think our film represented our country internationally over again and won, makes us feel very proud,” enthused Sanjay Bhutiani, the producer of the film and the father of the director, Shubhashish Bhutiani.

Mukti Bhawan is written and directed by Shubhashish Bhutiani and is produced by Sanjay Bhutiani, Sajida Sharma and Shubhashish Bhutiani under the banner Red Carpet Moving Pictures. The film features Adil Hussain, Lalit Behl, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Palomi Ghosh, Navnindra Behl & Anil K Rastogi.