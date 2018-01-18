Koimoi’s Daily Dose With Chai: Want to know what’s up with Bollywood? Koimoi has got you covered with our daily roundup.

Take a look at what Bollywood Celebs are up to while you sip your tea! Sluuurrp! From Priyanka Chopra’s passionate kiss to Katrina-Varun-Arjun’s 15 years friendship club!

Check it out:

Steamy hot! Priyanka Chopra’s passionate lip lock is too hot to handle! Priyanka shoots with her Quantico co-star Alan Powell on the streets of New York.

2. This trio is here to give us some major friendship goals! Katrina Kaif shares a picture with her boys, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor as they complete 15 years of their friendship. Don’t they make us feel so old?

3. A picture perfect frame! This is a family even we crave for. A fan club of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan shared this unseen picture of them from their Swiss holidays.

4. #ThrowbackThursday! Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan share a candid moment on the sets of Judwaa in Mauritius as they shot for Tu Mere Dil Me Bas Ja.

5. …and it’s a wrap! Arjun Kapoor wraps up the shooting of his 10th film with his first ever co-star Parineeti Chopra. They both completed the shoot of Dibakar Banerjee’s SandeepAurPinkyFaraar.

6. #PetIsLife! Like any one of us, even Richa Chadha is fond of pets. She shares a picture with her perma-companion cat, Kamli!

7.This crazy gang is coming your way to make you super crazy with their entertainment katadka! Sonakshi Sinha shares the first poster of her next, Welcome To New York.