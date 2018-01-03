Koimoi’s Daily Dose With Chai: Want to know what’s up with Bollywood? Koimoi has got you covered with our daily roundup.

1. Look who got clicked together! Our very own tiger Salman Khan with the very famous EDM star Dimitri Vegas.

2. Dad’s will always be their daughter’s first love. This throwback picture from Mira Rajput Kapoor ‘s wedding day is a sweet testimony to this.

3. Madhuri Dixit dressed as a samurai warrior gives you a sneak peek into her vacation all the way from Japan.

4. Love what you do and do what you love and you will never have to work a day in your life. This picture of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt prepping up for their upcoming film Brahmastra gives you the same feels.

5. The jovial Sonakshi Sinha welcomed the New Year in an adventurous note.

6. #BlastFromPast Celebrating 15 years of their first movie together Tujhe Meri Kasam, the very adorable couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh shared a picture.

Lovebirds

7. Love birds Virushka enjoying their extended Honeymoon in Cape Town.

8. Not all celebrities have the courage to pull a no makeup look. Alia Bhatt not only had the courage to celebrate her natural beauty but she also looked truly astonishing in this picture clicked in Palestine.

9. Increasing the hotness meter here is Neha Dhupia, the fashionista while filming an episode of BFFs with Vogue.

10. Gabbru’s Angad Bedi & Diljit Dosanjh bonding with real-life avatars of their characters for their upcoming film Soorma.

11. Breathe! Another spine chilling still from R.Madhavan’s upcoming web series on Amazon Prime.

12. Mother-Daughter duo of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan clicked while spending some quality time over dinner coming out of a restaurant.

13. Who says you cannot have some fun while working? Dance master Prabhu deva and Adah Sharma show you how to steal some fun moments while on an outdoor shoot.