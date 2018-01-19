Koimoi’s Daily Dose With Chai: Want to know what’s up with Bollywood? Koimoi has got you covered with our daily roundup.

Take a look at what Bollywood Celebs are up to while you sip your tea! Sluuurrpp! From Varun Dhawan’s steamy hot avatar to the historic selfie of the year.

1. Time flies so fast! It seems like yesterday that the film Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai released. This throwback picture of Salman Khan and Johny Lever will definitely make you nostalgic about the good old days.

2. Serenity, the lands of Chambal and a beautiful sunset surrounding Bhumi Pednekar, all makes it so picturesque.

3. Varun Dhawan looks steaming hot and sexy in this picture from Dabboo Ratnani’s photoshoot for his calendar.

4. We can’t stop gushing over this picture of Karan Johar’s adorable twins Yash and Roohi.

5. Twinkle Khanna at the debating society of Oxford University to promote Padman and create awareness about menstruation.

Trending

6. This man never fails to amaze us. Karan Johar is back again with his quirky dressing style. Pairing a red jacket with black pants and retro style shades on, he is carrying himself like a boss.

About last night! Styled by @nikitajaisinghani A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jan 18, 2018 at 9:00pm PST

7. Body transformation ho to aise warna na ho! The left side sees Ranveer Singh in a muscular body for the character of Allaudin Khilji and the right side sees him for the role of Gully Boy.

#padmaavat —> #gullyboy A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jan 19, 2018 at 12:01am PST

8. This is like the cutest way to announce your wedding anniversary on social media till date. Asin Thottumkal and Rahul Sharma became man and wife on this day 2 years ago.

9. Historic Selfie of the year! Indian Film Fraternity at an event with the President of Israel.